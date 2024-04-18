Brad Holmes hopes fans will forgive him if the Lions trade out of the first round

The 2024 NFL draft is a week away, and the excitement in Detroit is really starting to hit a fever pitch. Lions fans are pumped at the prospect of Detroit hosting the mega event and being there in person to find out who the hometown team is selecting in the first round.

However, in his pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Lions GM Brad Holmes hinted that the team might not make a pick in the first round next Thursday night. Holmes is prepared to trade out of the No. 29 pick and the first round entirely if that’s what he feels is the best course of action, the local fan reaction notwithstanding.

“Look, we have to do the right thing for the organization,” Holmes stated. “If it makes sense and it lines up and it’s the right thing to do, then we have to do the right thing. Say that happens where the fans have been waiting there all night for this pick and we get an offer that we can’t really turn down and makes sense, we’ve got to do the right thing.”

Holmes has shown he will be aggressive in trading. The Lions have made trades within the first round of the last two NFL drafts, moving up for WR Jameson Williams in 2022 and sliding back from the No. 6 spot in 2023 to acquire more selections.

“Hopefully our fans will forgive us,” Holmes added.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire