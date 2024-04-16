Boys Volleyball: San Pasqual 3, Point Loma 2

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- A fantastic volleyball match that went all the way to the fifth and deciding set between Point Loma and San Pasqual.

Golden Eagles and Pointers split the first two sets.

Then San Pasqual took two of the next three to run their record to 18-7 on the season.

Pointers tough loss drop them to 15-17 on the season.

