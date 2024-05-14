Boys Volleyball: High Tech SD 3, Coronado 1

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Storm and Islanders battle it out on the court for the D-3 title.

High Tech SD, led by seniors Jawad Aziz and Isaiah Gutierrez jump out to a 2-0 lead for the top seed.

Coronado’s Greyson Glorieux comes up with some big blocks and kills to help the Islanders take the third set.

High Tech’s roster including seven seniors prove to be too much as the Storm goes on to win 3-0 to capture the D-3 crown.

