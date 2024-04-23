Boys tennis roundup: Litchfield Dragons win 2 of 3 at home quad

Apr. 22—LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield boys tennis team finished with a 2-1 record at its quadrangular on Monday evening.

The Dragons, who fell to Pine City and beat Montevideo earlier in the day, finished off with a 5-2 victory over New London-Spicer.

Litchfield's Tommy Wittrock, Mathias Bruning and Jordan Turner all won their matches at Nos. 2, 3 and 4 singles in two sets. Josh Blomberg and Alex Nelson and Isaac Elwell and Matt Defries saw victories at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles.

Jowell Gamez earned a point for the Wildcats at No. 1 singles, beating Lincoln Dille 6-2, 1-6, 10-5. Coleman Davis and Oden Hanson also won their No. 3 doubles match for NLS, defeating Max Grabow and Jacob Klinghagen 6-3, 6-4.

Litchfield goes to Delano at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. NLS plays host to MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at New London.

The Dragons got back in the win column against Montevideo at the Litchfield quadrangular.

There were two doubles matches that went three sets. Litchfield's Isaac Elwell and Matt Defries beat Patrick Baukol and Brayden Johnson at No. 2 (3-6, 6-4, 10-5) and the Thunder Hawks' Tristan Hendrickson and Jackson Viessman got past Max Grabow and Jacob Klinghagen at No. 3 (6-2, 4-6, 11-9).

Montevideo plays Minnewaska at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood.

Pine City got the best of the Dragons at the Litchfield quadrangular.

The Dragons earned wins in each of their doubles matches. Greyson Johnson and Ashton Moore also won at Nos. 2 and 4 for Pine City.

Lincoln Dille and Mathias Bruning earned wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles for Litchfield. Dille beat Braden Berglund in two sets (6-1, 6-1) and Bruning defeated Julian Kozisek in two sets (6-1, 6-4).

New London-Spicer's singles players got the job done to help the Wildcats' past Montevideo at the Litchfield quadrangular.

Jowell Gamez, Jovial Martinez and Austin Okuly all earned wins at Nos. 1, 3 and 4 singles for NLS. The Thunder Hawks' Gabe Lindeman was victorious at No. 2 singles.

The Wildcats got a point from its No. 3 doubles team. Coleman Davis and Oden Hanson beat Jackson Viessman and Alex Fultz in a pair of sets (6-3, 6-1).

Jowell Gamez got the lone win for New London-Spicer in a loss to Pine City at Litchfield.

Playing No. 1 singles, Gamez beat the Dragons' Braden Berglund, 7-6, 6-1.

Pine City swept the Thunder Hawks at the Litchfield quadrangular.

The only match that went three sets was at No. 1 doubles. Pine City's Bryer Berube and Aaron Rootkie beat Simon Fitzkappes and Gavin Marty, winning 6-0, 4-6, 12-10.

The Lakers easily handled Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd at Glenwood.

Minnewaska saw four sweeps in its seven matches. Tenzin Dahl and Carson Beyer each had straight-set victories at Nos. 2 and 4 singles. The pairings of Carter LeClair and Drew Blieck and Tyler Kohn and Xavier Johnson had sweeps at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles.

The Lakers play host to Montevideo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenwood. LQPV/DB plays Yellow Medicine East at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Granite Falls.