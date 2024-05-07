Boys tennis roundup: Alexandria takes 2 from Willmar

May 6—WILLMAR — Two local area Cardinals' teams went head-to-head for a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader and Alexandria came away with a sweep of Willmar on Monday.

Alexandria earned 7-0 and 6-1 conference wins over Willmar in its home opener.

Ryan Newberg earned Willmar's sole point in the second match. The junior beat Alexandria's Charlie Johnston 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles.

The Cardinals play host to Brainerd at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday back at Willmar.

Jowell Gamez at No. 1 singles, Lucas Poverud at No. 3 singles and Vaughn Hanson at No. 4 singles all earned victories, as did the No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Wenke and Jameson Dragt in New London-Spicer's victory at Perham.

Poverud picked up a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 win over Ethan Kinn. Wenke and Dragt beat the Yellowjackets' Kaleb Frohling and Sam Brown 3-6, 6-2, 12-10.

New London-Spicer is 3-2 in its conference and 7-7 overall. The Wildcats play in a triangular at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Detroit Lakes. East Grand Forks also competes.

Crookston's Isaac Thomforde beat New London-Spicer's Jowell Gamez 6-1, 4-6, 11-9 at No. 1 singles in the match of the day at Perham.

Litchfield won every point except at No. 2 singles in the non-conference victory at Litchfield.

Fairmont's Anthony Stegge defeated the Dragons' Tommy Wittrock 6-0, 6-1.

Litchfield No. 3 singles player Mathias Bruning beat Tyler Slama 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.

Redwood Valley captured every point in straight sets except at No. 4 singles to beat Yellow Medicine East at Granite Falls.

YME's Ryan Brower won at No.; 4 singles, beating Reese Regnier 6-3, 6-4.

The Sting's other close call came at No. 2 singles. The Cardinals' Kanyon Hicks defeated YME's Karter Canatsey 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.

YME is scheduled to play MACCRAY at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 at Granite Falls.