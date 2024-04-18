Boys golf roundup: Paynesville golfer ties for 3rd

Apr. 17—PAYNESVILLE — Paynesville's Winston Carlson secured a top-five finish Wednesday in the 12-team Bulldog Invitational at Koronis Hills Golf Club.

Carlson scored a 73 to share a tie for third place with Albany's Blake Silbernick. Though, his win comes in a different format than usual. The meet was played under the "6-6-6" set of rules.

The 6-6-6 operates as follows, according to the Minnesota State High School League. Holes 1-6 are played as best ball. Holes 7-12 are played as a scramble. Holes 13-18 are played as alternate shot.

Albany's Zac Kreuzer won the meet, shooting a two-under-par 69. Osakis' Drew Imdieke came in second (72) and Melrose's Logan Schad was fifth (75) to round out the top five finishers.

Also for Paynesville, Dylan Christensen earned a sixth place finish with a round of 76.

Renville County West's Ryan Schrupp shot a seven-over par 80 to win the individual crown at the BOLD Invite at Olivia Golf Club.

RCW did not have enough golfers to qualify for the team competition, which was won by Morris/Chokio-Alberta at 350 total strokes. BOLD was second (377) and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City was third (379).

BOLD's Grant Pfarr tied the Tigers' Jaxon Hilbrands for third place (86). No other area golfer was in the top five as Morris/Chokio-Alberta's Mason Erickson finished second (83) and Lincoln Schneider took fifth (87).