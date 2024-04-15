Boys basketball: Stepinac headliner Boogie Fland asks Kentucky to be released from NLI

Boogie Fland is all ears again.

The five-star recruit who led Stepinac to a repeat CHSAA Intersectional title a month ago reached out to Kentucky on Monday to request his release from his National Letter of Intent, according to Crusaders head coach Pat Massaroni.

Fland is actively listening to recruitment pitches.

The move comes a week after news that John Calipari was moving on broke. The hall-of-fame coach signed a five-year deal with Arkansas on Wednesday. Kentucky made four appearances in the the Final Four during the 15-year tenure of Calipari and won the NCAA championship in 2012. The Wildcats, though, have not advanced beyond the first round of the national tournament since 2019.

Stepinac's Boogie Fland and Danny Carbuccia celebrate with teammates after defeating Nazareth in the CHSAA city championship at Fordham University March 10, 2024.

Fland was named CHSAA AA MVP, delivering 19.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game this season. He shot 55% from the field and 37% from behind the 3-point line. Fland is a McDonald's All-American and over the weekend suited up for USA Basketball at the Nike Hoops Summit in Oregon.

Kentucky introduced new head coach Mark Pope on Sunday. He was a member of the Wildcats team that won a national title in 1996 under Rick Pitino. Pope has reached out to Fland, who has not ruled out a run in Lexington.

Prior to picking Kentucky, the 6-foot-2 guard was also considering Alabama and Indiana. His eight finalists also included Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, St. John's and UConn.

Calipari made several in-person visits to watch Fland, and was in the gym at Stepinac for Senior Night. He's never been shy about recruiting players who come into college with one eye on the NBA and his incoming class was ranked No. 2 in the nation behind Duke before he left the program. Jayden Quaintance, Karter Knox and Somto Cyril previously decommitted. The Razorbacks list one returning player on the roster, but it's unclear whether Calipari has been in contact with Fland.

