Boys Basketball Power Poll: Final rankings for the 2021-22 season as playoffs commence

Reed Robinson (21) takes it to the hoop during the Booker T. Washington vs Pine Forest boys basketball game at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

Girls basketball began its playoffs last week, and this week will see the boys follow suit.

The FHSAA teams have all finished their regular seasons with the playoffs beginning Monday after press time. District 1-1A play starts then, with the rest of the area teams playing on Tuesday.

For the Panhandle Christian Conference schools, some seasons have concluded while others have just a game or two remaining. Their playoffs are on the horizon too, getting started later in the week.

Here's a look at how all the programs finished their regular season:

Large Schools

1) Booker T. Washington (19-5)

Wildcats head coach Dwayne Louis talks with Bryant Fields Jr. (4) during a break in action during the Tate vs Washington boys basketball game at Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. The Wildcats ultimately defeated the Aggies 70-54.

As the highest-rated team in the area according to the FHSAA, the Wildcats go out on top following a rampant run to end the season. Since the last power poll, BTW has gone 3-0, picking up their area-leading 19th win.

Two of those wins came versus Tate and Navarre, who play one another in the first round of the District 1-6A tournament. The winner will earn a rematch with the No. 1-seeded Wildcats, who earned a first-round bye.

2) Pine Forest (17-6)

The Eagles ended their season with a loss to Florida State University High School in Tallahassee, but had previously won four in a row, one of those coming against Gulf Breeze.

Pine Forest features guards Joshua Whitehurst and Ozell Purifoy, along with big man Omarayon Turner, rounding out one of the area's most complete teams. The Eagles can hurt you outside and inside, earning the No. 2 seed in the District 1-5A tournament. They square off with Wakulla in the first round.

3) Gulf Breeze (18-6)

The Dolphins have been challenged down the stretch, losing to Choctaw, Pine Forest and Navarre, but will be better for it.

They won two tightly-contested games versus Jay by pulling away in the fourth quarter. Their mixture of experiences, both wins and losses, has helped them figure out how to get it done in crunch time.

They are the No. 2 seed in the District 1-6A tournament and will play Pace in the first round.

4) Jay (16-7)

Ethan McDonald (4) shoots during the Jay vs Gulf Breeze boys basketball game at Gulf Breeze High School in Gulf Breeze on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

The Royals have also been challenged as of late, losing to Gulf Breeze and L.E.A.D. But, those were there only two losses in their last eight games.

However, standout point guard Ethan McDonald is dealing with an ankle injury that could keep him sidelined for some of the playoffs. With just seconds left in their last game versus Gulf Breeze, he rolled his ankle and has since been in a boot.

As the No. 2 seed in the District 1-1A tournament, their first-round bye will offer him some more time to heal up.

5) Milton (14-11)

The Panthers continue to be an up-and-down team, posting a 6-6 record in District 1-6A play.

After beating Crestview on a Christian Valarezo buzzer-beater, they lost to Tate in a close game just days later. They ended their regular season with a win over Escambia, whom they play in the first round of the district tournament. Milton is the No. 3 seed.

6) Pensacola (13-12)

James Robinson (12) shoots during the Bay H.S. vs Pensacola H.S. boys basketball game at Pensacola High School in Pensacola on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.

The Tigers put an end to their six-game losing streak in their regular-season finale by beating Fort Walton Beach. However, that bad stretch gave them a bad draw in the District 1-4A tournament.

Coming in as the No. 6 seed, they'll have to travel to Panama City to take on North Bay Haven Academy, owner of a 21-4 record. They are riding the momentum of setting their program record for wins.

7) Tate (12-11)

The Aggies have been on the brink of picking up multiple good wins, but come just short. They lost to BTW by just nine, and Crestview by 10. It seems like one bad quarter has been their struggle all season.

But if they can put it all together, Tate could be a dark horse in the District 1-6A tournament. They play Navarre in the first round, with the winner travel to Booker T. Washington in the semifinals.

8) Navarre (12-12)

Tate won't get the chance to be a surprise team if the Raiders have anything to say about it. After beating Gulf Breeze on the road to end their regular season, they'll be playing with newfound energy.

However, a second-round district matchup versus BTW could be a dangerous one for Navarre. The Wildcats beat them handedly this season, 51-35.

9) Pace (7-17)

The Patriots were dead last when the previous power poll surfaced, but take a huge jump this week after going 3-0 since. They beat Escambia, Pensacola Catholic and Central during that span, picking up steam at the right time.

However, Gulf Breeze will offer them a stiffer test in the first round of the District 1-6A tournament. They are 0-2 versus them this season.

10) Escambia (6-11)

Corey Scott (32) and Keondre Averhart (12) converge on Hayden Mock (10) as he attempts to shoot during the Milton v Escambia boys basketball game at Escambia High School in Pensacola on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

The Gators are not a team that can be easily written off in the postseason. Though the record doesn't indicate that, Escambia has been battling.

Their last three losses came by nine, 10 and 10-point deficits. One of those was versus Milton, who they'll see in the first round of the District 1-6A tournament.

11) Pensacola Catholic (8-16)

The Crusaders had a respectable record before losing eight straight games, but ended the season with a bang. They defeated Central to enter the postseason with a bit of confidence.

As the No.5 seed in the District 1-3A tournament, they'll play Pensacola Christian Academy for a date with Florida State University High School. PCHS and PCA split their regular-season series 1-1.

12) West Florida (5-19)

This season has been a battle for the Jaguars and because of that, it won't get any easier in the District 1-4A playoffs. They'll travel to Panama City for a contest with the No.1-seeded Bay Tornadoes.

13) Northview (3-12)

The Chiefs have just three wins this season, but two of those came versus Central who they play in the first round of the District 1-1A tournament on Monday night after press time.

Small Schools

1) L.E.A.D. Academy (23-1)

L.E.A.D.'s Treymar Jones sets up the offense early in the second half versus Snook Christian Academy.

The Lions' phenomenal season has maintained itself over the course of the last week and a half, going a perfect 5-0. In the process, they picked up a signature win versus a streaking Jay team.

However, the L.E.A.D. showed that they are human. The team had a scare versus Baker, winning 42-41 in overtime. With a win versus Aletheia on Monday night after press time, the Lions will conclude the regular season without losing to a team from Florida.

2) Pensacola Christian Acad. (15-9)

The Warriors have been on fire as of late too, going 5-0 themselves. During a win versus Lighthouse Baptist Academy (Ala.), they set the single-game scoring record for the boys program with 102 points.

They'll play Pensacola Catholic in the first round of the District 1-3A tournament. They have split two games versus them this season.

3) West Florida Baptist (18-11)

To one up the top two teams, the Conquerors have gone a perfect 6-0 since the last rankings, improving their record substantially from the near .500 mark of 12-11.

They have one last regular-season game before playing Covenant Christian in the first round of the Panhandle Christian Conference tournament. They are 2-0 versus them this year, allowing them to score a total of 29 points.

5) Lighthouse Private Christian (6-6)

Conversely, the Stingrays have gone 0-2 since the last polls, according to MaxPreps. They lost to Crossroad Academy and Grace Baptist Academy (MS) in a close contest.

6) Central (3-19)

The Jaguars season has been a learning experience, and hopefully, those lessons learned can come to their benefit in the District 1-1A playoffs. They play Northview in the first round on Monday night after press time.

7) Jones Christian Academy (1-4)

The Warriors latest game saw them on the losing end of things, falling to the streaking WFBA Conquerors. They closed out their regular season on Sunday evening, but a score has not been reported.

8) East Hill Christian (0-8)

The Eagles went through a torrid stretch of games versus top teams in L.E.A.D., PCA and WFBA. They lost all three of those contests by more than 20 points.

Their next chance to get in the win column comes Monday after press time versus Calvary Christian Academy.

9) Santa Rosa Christian (0-8)

Santa Rosa's regular season has come to a close with a Friday night tilt versus Covenant Christian. No score has been reported.

10) Aletheia Christian Acad. (0-12)

The Lions visit L.E.A.D. on Monday night after press time with a chance to play spoiler. It'll serve as L.E.A.D.'s senior night.

Lucas Semb can be reached at Lsemb@pensacol.gannett.com or 850-281-7414. Follow him on Twitter at @Lucas_Semb for stories and various Pensacola area score updates.

