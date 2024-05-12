Advertisement

Box score roundup for May 9-10

columbia basin herald, moses lake, wash.
·1 min read

May 11—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from May 9-10.

May 9

Ephrata softball vs Prosser

District playoff game

PRO: 0-0-0-0-0 0

EPH: 2-5-7-0-X 14

May 10

Moses Lake baseball vs Eastmont

District championship game

ESTM: 0-1-0-0-0-1-0 2

MSLK: 0-1-3-0-4-0-X 8

Moses Lake softball at Eastmont

Game One

MSLK: 0-0-0-1-1-0-0 2

ESTM: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1

Game Two

MSLK: 0-4-0-0-0 4

ESTM: 8-1-3-0-3 15

MLCA/CCS baseball vs Riverside Christian

District playoff game

MLCA/CCS: 13

RVRSD.: 15

Royal baseball vs Wapato

District playoff game

WPT: 1-0-0-0-0-0 1

ROY: 1-2-0-4-1-3 11

Wahluke baseball at Zillah

Box score not available

District playoff game

WAH: 5

ZIL: 4

Warden baseball at Kittitas

District playoff game

WRD: 0-0-0-2-0-2-2 6

KIT: 2-0-0-0-0-6-X 8

Warden softball at Mabton

Box scores not available

Game One

WRD: 22

MAB: 0

Game Two

WRD: 20

MAB: 0