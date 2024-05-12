Box score roundup for May 9-10
May 11—MOSES LAKE — Box scores for baseball and softball games from May 9-10.
May 9
Ephrata softball vs Prosser
District playoff game
PRO: 0-0-0-0-0 0
EPH: 2-5-7-0-X 14
May 10
Moses Lake baseball vs Eastmont
District championship game
ESTM: 0-1-0-0-0-1-0 2
MSLK: 0-1-3-0-4-0-X 8
Moses Lake softball at Eastmont
Game One
MSLK: 0-0-0-1-1-0-0 2
ESTM: 0-0-1-0-0-0-0 1
Game Two
MSLK: 0-4-0-0-0 4
ESTM: 8-1-3-0-3 15
MLCA/CCS baseball vs Riverside Christian
District playoff game
MLCA/CCS: 13
RVRSD.: 15
Royal baseball vs Wapato
District playoff game
WPT: 1-0-0-0-0-0 1
ROY: 1-2-0-4-1-3 11
Wahluke baseball at Zillah
Box score not available
District playoff game
WAH: 5
ZIL: 4
Warden baseball at Kittitas
District playoff game
WRD: 0-0-0-2-0-2-2 6
KIT: 2-0-0-0-0-6-X 8
Warden softball at Mabton
Box scores not available
Game One
WRD: 22
MAB: 0
Game Two
WRD: 20
MAB: 0