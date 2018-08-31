Bowles won't name starting QB after Jets lose 10-9 to Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles' Christian Hackenberg (8) fumbles the ball while being tackled by New York Jets' J.J. Wilcox (37) and Xavier Cooper (75) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Darnold watched the preseason finale from the sideline like most starters, but Jets coach Todd Bowles isn't ready to name the rookie his No. 1 quarterback.

"I haven't made a decision or talked to anybody about it," Bowles said after New York's 10-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson also wouldn't say whether Carson Wentz or Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would be under center for Philadelphia in Week 1. Wentz is still recovering from knee surgery last December and is waiting for medical clearance to play though he's taking reps in practice.

"I've got the rest of the team to prepare and whoever it is, we have to prepare the same way," Pederson said.

Darnold had an impressive camp after competing with Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown. Bridgewater was traded to New Orleans on Wednesday.

"If I'm the starter, I'll be really comfortable," Darnold said. "I feel really comfortable with the offense, really comfortable with the guys in this locker room. Just excited for whatever opportunity comes my way. If not, I'll be the best backup I can be."

The final tuneup was for players mostly competing for roster spots instead of starting jobs.

Philadelphia's Christian Hackenberg tossed two interceptions and lost a fumble, but Joe Callahan threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Matt Jones with 18 seconds left to help Philadelphia (1-3) avoid a winless preseason.

Hackenberg didn't take a snap in two seasons with the Jets after he was selected in the second round of the 2016 draft. He signed with the Eagles earlier in the month as the fifth quarterback and has no chance to make the roster so he was playing for his next job.

"There are some things I'm disappointed in and there are a lot of good takeaways," Hackenberg said.

After replacing Callahan in the first half, Hackenberg threw two picks on his first three drives. He drove the Eagles from the 1 to the Jets 20 in the final 90 seconds of the first half, but ran out of time after a 19-yard scramble.

The former Penn State star also lost a fumble and finished 7 of 16 for 69. He ran for 66 yards.

Callahan returned to play the fourth quarter and threw an interception in the end zone with 4:02 left. But he completed his last seven passes, including the TD to Jones.

Jason Myers kicked field goals of 58 and 43 yards for the Jets (1-3). New York's defense didn't allow a touchdown in August until the final drive.

Jake Elliott nailed a 55-yarder for Philadelphia's only points in the last two games.

McCown started for New York and John Wolford played the final 2 1/2 quarters. McCown was 3 of 8 for 26 yards.

Wolford was about to accept an internship at an equity firm in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before the Jets offered him a job on Sunday. He participated in rookie minicamp in May and practiced with the team for three days this week before seeing his first action. Wolford finished 8 of 20 for 89 yards and one interception.

TRADING TEDDY

Bowles said the decision to trade Bridgewater was made because the Saints made an offer too good to refuse. The Jets received a third-round pick and also sent New Orleans a sixth-rounder.

"We love Teddy, but it was good value," Bowles said.

INJURIES

Eagles: WR Alshon Jeffery will be activated from the physically unable to perform list on Friday and his status is day to day, though it's unlikely he'll be ready for Week 1 after offseason shoulder surgery.

IT'S A NEW YEAR

After meeting with team leaders, Pederson has decided to have the Super Bowl champions sign in Philadelphia's locker room removed because players want it to be clear this is a new season.

GOAL-LINE STAND

Philadelphia's Aziz Shittu stopped Thomas Rawls on fourth down at the Eagles 1 late in the second quarter. The Jets began the drive at the 8 after J.J. Wilcox intercepted Hackenberg's pass and returned it 25 yards.

LEG UP

Myers could've solidified his roster spot by going 2 for 2. He was competing with Taylor Bertolet for the job after being claimed off waivers last week from Jacksonville. Bertolet made a 19-yarder.

ANTHEM

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins waited in the tunnel during the anthem.

UP NEXT

Jets: at Detroit on Monday night Sept. 10.

Eagles: host Atlanta in a playoff rematch in the NFL opener next Thursday night.

