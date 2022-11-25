Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play ahead of last regular-season games

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

The Pac-12 is among the strongest conferences in the nation this season.

At this point, six of the 12 teams in the Pac are ranked inside the top 25 in the nation which is the most of any conference. The USC Trojans are in contention to make it to the College Football Playoff, and a handful of other teams have a shot to make it to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game as well.

Things could get interesting in the coming weeks, though.

While USC faces a tough matchup against Notre Dame, and Oregon heads to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers, the Pac-12 Championship game will have major ramifications for whichever team is going to get to which bowl game.

At this point, here is where everyone in the Pac-12 is projected to land.

Arizona Wildcats

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

  • Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports

  • Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Oregon State Beavers

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

 

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Brendan Maloney-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Missouri (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

USC Trojans

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

  • Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati

CBS Sports

  • Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)

Utah Utes

(Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arkansas

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington Huskies

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Texas

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. Boise State

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories