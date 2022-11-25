Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play ahead of last regular-season games

The Pac-12 is among the strongest conferences in the nation this season.

At this point, six of the 12 teams in the Pac are ranked inside the top 25 in the nation which is the most of any conference. The USC Trojans are in contention to make it to the College Football Playoff, and a handful of other teams have a shot to make it to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game as well.

Things could get interesting in the coming weeks, though.

While USC faces a tough matchup against Notre Dame, and Oregon heads to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers, the Pac-12 Championship game will have major ramifications for whichever team is going to get to which bowl game.

At this point, here is where everyone in the Pac-12 is projected to land.

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Missouri (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati

CBS Sports

Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arkansas

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

