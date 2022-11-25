Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play ahead of last regular-season games
The Pac-12 is among the strongest conferences in the nation this season.
At this point, six of the 12 teams in the Pac are ranked inside the top 25 in the nation which is the most of any conference. The USC Trojans are in contention to make it to the College Football Playoff, and a handful of other teams have a shot to make it to a New Year’s Six Bowl Game as well.
Things could get interesting in the coming weeks, though.
While USC faces a tough matchup against Notre Dame, and Oregon heads to Corvallis to battle the Oregon State Beavers, the Pac-12 Championship game will have major ramifications for whichever team is going to get to which bowl game.
At this point, here is where everyone in the Pac-12 is projected to land.
Arizona Wildcats
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
Stanford Cardinal
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Missouri (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida
USC Trojans
ESPN Prediction
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (CFP) vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati
CBS Sports
Peach Bowl vs. Georgia (CFP)
Utah Utes
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arkansas
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Washington Huskies
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas
Washington State Cougars
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Boise State