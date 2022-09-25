Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade out vs. Wisconsin? How did OSU defense grade?

Saturday's matchup with Wisconsin was supposed to be a test of how tough Ohio State's football team was. But it got out of hand quickly, and the Buckeyes won 52-21 in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicated.

The Buckeyes are very good, but with the Big Ten seemingly having an off year, it's tough to tell how good. Up next are Rutgers, Michigan State (in a rare road game!) and Iowa before what could be a test at Penn State.

Staying sharp will be the key for the next few weeks.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their win over Wisconsin? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State offense (5 leaves)

Ohio Stae running back TreVeyon Henderson speeds past Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta on a night when Henderson rushed for 121 yards.

Late Saturday night, Ryan Day called it "the run-pass conflict." That's a succinct and kind way to say Wisconsin really never knew what was coming. The Buckeyes threw for 281 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 258 yards and two TDs.

The offense came out firing and jumped to a 28-0 lead, and that was without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Quarterback C.J. Stroud opened the game 8 for 8, but then his perfection ended, and for a stretch, he was pretty average and inaccurate. After the 8-for-8 start, he had a 5-for-12 stretch with an interception before getting back on track. All the while, the way Miyan Williams (101 yards, two TDs) and TreVeyon Henderson (121 yards) ran behind a motivated offensive line kept the machine rolling.

Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister intercepts a pass by Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz.

Ohio State defense (5 leaves)

The Buckeyes stopped the run when the game wasn't in garbage time. Against Wisconsin, that's all you have to do.

Evidence of the Badgers' limitations came on quarterback Graham Mertz's first throw, which was intercepted by Ohio State safety Tanner McCalister, not because of any great defense, but because the terrible pass was actually not thrown to the receiver. McCalister said thank you and returned it 30 yards to set up a touchdown.

Ohio State picked the right night to be missing both starting cornerbacks. If it happened against Maryland, it might have been a different story.

Ohio State special teams (2 leaves)

Jesse Mirco landed another punt inside the 5 and almost did so again, but Jayden Ballard caught the ball and carried it into the end zone.

Otherwise, not a clean night for the special teams. Chip Trayanum fumbled the opening kickoff. Jayden Fielding sent a kickoff out of bounds. Sonny Styles committed a personal foul blindside hit on a Wisconsin punt. And the Buckeyes were gashed by Isaac Guerendo for a 38-yard kickoff return up the middle. Guerendo averaged 27 yards on three kick returns.

Coaching (5 leaves)

Ohio State coach Ryan Day questions a call in the second quarter of a 52-21 win over Wisconsin.

Extreme success in both the passing and running games, and without the team's best receiver. Solid defense even though both starting cornerbacks were surprise scratches. A team motivated by calls for its toughness. Only three penalties, though one was a mystery. All in all a solid job.

Fun quotient (3 leaves)

The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field prior their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium.

The blackout thing was fun, as was Ohio State's start on offense. But this one got out of hand early, and with Wisconsin continuing to run the ball with no chance to win, it was so drab that ABC showed multiple highlights of Brutus Buckeye getting drilled by some guy in an inflatable bubble suit, then followed it up with a tunnel interview of Brutus, who, of course, isn't allowed to talk.

Wisconsin Badgers(1 leaf)

Coach Paul Chryst's Wisconsin Badgers dropped to 2-2 with their 52-17 loss to Ohio State.

Wisconsin was beaten up in the trenches and was unable to stop either the pass or the run. And Badgers being Badgers, even though they were down 45-7 late in the game, they kept running the ball off tackle.

Officiating (4 leaves)

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of the Buckeyes' 52-21 win over Wisconsin.

Mostly a solid job by the zebras, but there was a very odd pass interference call on Ohio State's Jyaire Brown in the second quarter that kept a Wisconsin touchdown drive alive.

