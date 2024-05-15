Bottom of Bemidji's order delivers as Lumberjacks walk off Lakers

May 14—BEMIDJI — There's something about seventh innings for the Bemidji High School baseball team this week.

The Lumberjacks scraped three runs across home plate on Monday night to force an eighth inning, eventually beating East Grand Forks 8-7. Tuesday was more of the same for BHS against Detroit Lakes at the BSU baseball field.

Trailing 7-5 and down to their last three outs, the Jacks cut their deficit in half when Landon Hanson scored on a passed ball. Gavin Kapaun singled to tie the game before Fisher Ganske walked to load the bases.

Jack Lundquist saw just five pitches. However, four of them missed the plate. Lundquist walked off the Lakers by doing just that — walking.

"He threw a bunch of balls to Fisher," Lundquist said. "I was going to be disciplined, but I wasn't going to let anything go by me. I ended up swinging at a pitch that wasn't there. He gave me a bunch of balls in the dirt, and I'm going to lay off of those the whole time."

Bemidji's 8-7 win over the Lakers marked the second comeback for the Lumberjacks in as many days.

"It felt great," Lundquist said. "It's a walk-off win, and that's the way you want to end it. ... We just fight until the end every single time. There's no give, and there's no pushback. We're not going to stop playing."

BHS fell behind 2-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning. That's when Kobe Brown changed the trajectory of the game.

The Jacks' first seven batters were retired in order. Brown drew a full count, then fouled off the next three pitches he saw before reaching first base with an infield single.

"It's a different game without that," head coach Jim Grimm said. "That's all it takes, and these guys understand that. It doesn't matter how many outs there are. We just need one guy to get us going, whoever it is. Kobe's gotten some hits now in the last couple of days, and he's the fastest guy on the team. If he can get on base, he can be a real problem."

Brown was nearly picked off his first pitch on the basepaths. He darted for second base when DL starting pitcher Connor Beswick threw the ball to first. Brown beat the ensuing throw to second base, then scored on Lundquist's single.

Gunner Ganske singled in two more runs before Peyton Neadeau made it 4-2 with an RBI on a fielder's choice.

Neadeau started for Bemidji on the mound. He danced around a few jams in the first two innings, holding Detroit Lakes to a pair of runs with five runners left on base.

"Our best pitcher had an off day, or did he?" Grimm said. "They just hit the ball. It's not like he was walking guys. He stayed in there and gutted it out. He kept it close enough to get it done in the end again."

The Lakers got to Neadeau in the fifth inning. Will Martin belted a Grand Slam to put DL ahead 6-4.

"It happens," Lundquist said. "That's baseball. "There's really nothing you can do about it except for pick your chin up and keep going."

Lundquist relieved Neadeau, throwing the final 2 1/3 innings. He allowed just two hits, one earned run and struck out five batters to pick up the win.

The bottom of the Lumberjacks' order was more than effective. Stonewall Gessner, Kapaun and Brown combined for five hits and two walks in 12 plate appearances. The trio scored five of Bemidji's seven runs.

"They're believing in the process, and that's huge," Grimm said. "What's been really nice is the last couple of days the bottom of our order has come up and done a great job. That gives us more balance through the lineup. We're alright."

Bemidji 8, Detroit Lakes 7

DL 110 040 1 — 7-11-1

BHS 004 001 3 — 8-10-2

WP: Lundquist (2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K)

LP: Eckhoff (1.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)