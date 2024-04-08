Boston’s Kristaps Porzingis wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week

The NBA has named star Boston Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis as the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the penultimate week of the 2023-24 league calendar. Per the Association, Porzingis will join former Boston and current Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving in being so honored this week, with Irving getting the Western Conference Player of the Week award today.

Other players in the East who were in the mix for the honor include the Orlando Magic’s Paolo Banchero, the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and the Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Halliburton.

The Latvian big man becomes the fourth Celtics player to be so honored this season, along with Derrick White (March 25), Jaylen Brown (March 4), and Jayson Tatum (Nov. 6).

This achievement is a league record, with Boston becoming the first team in NBA history to have four players garner Player of the Week honors in the same season.

For Porzingis, it is the fourth such honor of his career, and the first with the Celtics.

