Kristaps Porzingis staying humble on the ground after J Cole shout out

On April 5, Kristaps Porzingis woke up to a flurry of text messages. The Boston Celtics big man had received a shout-out on J Cole’s latest album. The song “Huntin’ Wabbitz.” features Porzingis as part of a verse, indicating the big man’s popularity following an exceptional debut season in Boston.

Cole’s lyrics go like this: “I just want to kick back, take trips, make big chips stack till they’re tall as Kristaps. Me and your squad are mismatched. Your calves ain’t strong enough to follow his path.” Of course, the mismatched line is a hat tip to Porzingis’ presence within the Celtics rotation and their ability to hunt mismatches in the half-court.

When speaking to the media following a recent practice, Porzingis answered questions surrounding his shoutout, noting that it was a cool moment, but his focus remains on winning a championship.

“As soon as I woke up, (there were) a lot of messages and people were like ‘Oh, he shouted you out so it was pretty cool,’” Porzingis said. “I don’t know, but I want to win a championship,” Porzingis said. “This is obviously pretty cool to get shouted out by J. Cole. Nothing that I was like, you know, hoping for, but it’s pretty cool.”

This season, Porzingis, 28, has been a major addition to the Celtics. He’s averaging 20.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and two assists per game, shooting 51.8% from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point range.

New episode of @CelticsLab on YouTube via @CelticsCLNS We caught up with @Ky_Carlin for what Embiid’s return means for a potential Celtics-76rs playoff series. Plus, how to react when you’re overreacting 🍀🧪🫛 on 📺: https://t.co/CBUQT0f0rs Sponsored by: @PrizePicks — Dr. Justin Quinn (@justinquinnn) April 3, 2024

The Celtics are currently in cruise control. They have cemented themselves as the top seed in the Eastern Conference and hold the best record in the NBA. Nevertheless, once the postseason begins, Porzingis will have a significant role to play, and part of that role will be creating and attacking mismatches.

Listen to the “Green With Envy” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3DoLhYK

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3Oj4dhD

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3K8MbvY

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire