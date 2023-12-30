Boston’s Jaylen Brown calls Luke Kornet ‘the ultimate teammate’.

If reserve Boston Celtics big man Luke Kornet has not been seeing the floor consistently this season, it’s not because his teammates dislike him. Or at least one of the more prominent ones, anyway, as Kornet’s star forward teammate Jaylen Brown sang his praises after the Vanderbilt product had his best game of the season on Friday.

“Luke is the ultimate teammate,” said Brown of Kornet via MassLive’s Brian Robb after the win over the Toronto Raptors this week. “(He’s) just a great locker room guy, (and) gets along with everybody. He’s funny, so he uplifts everybody, even in moments where we don’t want to laugh.”

“On the court, he’s just old reliable, is always in the right spot, does his job, screens, rolls, plays hard, gets those offensive rebounds, and steps up and in games like today,” noted the Georgia native. “And he had a great game today.”

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire