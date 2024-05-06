Boston hosts Cleveland to open second round

Cleveland Cavaliers (48-34, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (64-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Celtics -11; over/under is 208.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Celtics host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in game one of the Eastern Conference second round. Boston went 2-1 against Cleveland during the regular season. The Cavaliers won the last regular season matchup 105-104 on March 6 led by 23 points from Dean Wade, while Jayson Tatum scored 26 points for the Celtics.

The Celtics are 41-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 120.6 points while shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 31-21 in Eastern Conference play. Cleveland ranks seventh in the NBA giving up just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Celtics make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.3%). The Cavaliers average 112.6 points per game, 3.4 more than the 109.2 the Celtics give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Max Strus is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 102.0 points, 41.9 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (soleus strain).

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: out (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee), Craig Porter Jr.: out (ankle), Jarrett Allen: out (rib).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.