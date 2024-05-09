Boston and Florida tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Florida Panthers (52-24-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -123, Bruins +102; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers are in a 1-1 series tie in the second round of the NHL Playoffs. The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Panthers won the previous meeting 6-1. Aleksander Barkov Jr. scored two goals in the victory.

Boston has a 23-8-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 47-20-15 record overall. The Bruins have gone 23-5-6 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Florida has a 22-7-4 record in Atlantic Division play and a 52-24-6 record overall. The Panthers are 52-9-2 when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 47 goals and 63 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has scored four goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

Barkov has 23 goals and 57 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 16.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 16.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Andrew Peeke: out (finger), Danton Heinen: day to day (undisclosed), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper-body), Ryan Lomberg: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.