Who should the Boston Celtics want to play, the Cleveland Cavaliers, or the Orlando Magic?

The Boston Celtics have defeated the Miami Heat in their 2024 NBA Eastern Conference first round series, getting revenge for the Heat bouncing them from the Eastern Conference finals last spring. Now, they away the outcome of the winner of the Orlando Magic – Cleveland Cavaliers first round series.

Which of the two teams is the ball club that is a better matchup for the Celtics? Do we think that team is the one to advance? The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” and “Talkin’ Cs” podcasts, Jack Simone, Sam LaFrance, and Bobby Krivitsky, weighed in on a recent episode of their shared podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire