The Boston Celtics are a top-five regular season team of all time

The Boston Celtics have not just been good this season, they have been historically dominant in the NBA’s 2023-24 season to date, putting up at present the fifth-highest ever point differential in league history at the time of this writing.

Sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings with an absurd 14-game lead over the second-place Milwaukee Bucks and a 7.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for the league’s best record, the Celtics are the definition of a wagon. Will Boston’s regular season success translate into the 2024 NBA Playoffs when the Celtics need it most, or will we see them revert to earlier iterations of the ball club when under pressure?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at Boston’s strong finish to the season on a recent episode. Check it out below!

