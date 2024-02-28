Boston Celtics misidentify Lauren Holiday USWNT kit worn by Jrue Holiday

You can't wade into soccer discourse without knowing your U.S. women's national team legends.

The Boston Celtics made that mistake, and spent the rest of Tuesday night suffering endless roasts from USWNT Twitter (and, just for good measure, actual USWNT star Alex Morgan).

The issue? Celtics guard Jrue Holiday showed up for Boston's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers in a U.S. kit bearing the number 12. Given that Holiday's wife is USWNT legend Lauren Holiday, a World Cup winner, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and 2014 NWSL champion, this should have been a lay-up for the NBA team's social team.

Instead, the Celtics put up a brick, assuming that Holiday was repping the U.S. men's national team.

Never mind that Holiday's shirt had no stars, making it a technically a USMNT kit. Good luck getting any USWNT gear in a timely fashion, particularly something in "current NBA player" sizes. The fact is that Jrue Holiday is one of the sports world's most well-known wife guys, and again: his wife is USWNT legend Lauren Holiday, who wore No. 12 throughout her career.

In basketball and on social media, if you don't get your fundamentals right, you get dunked on.

Let me help you with this-- @USWNT — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 28, 2024

