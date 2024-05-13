Would the Boston Celtics be favorites over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2024 NBA Finals?

With the caveat that it is far too early to seriously be thinking about things from a team point of view, the recent play of the Minnesota Timberwolves has some asking if the Boston Celtics would be clear favorites over them in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Minnesota’s early success in their series vs. the reigning champion Denver Nuggets has raised the question of how a potential Celtics – Timberwolves finals matchup might go should both teams advance. And while the odds are against such a matchup, it would indeed be an epic battle for the ages by all accounts.

The hosts of the eponymous CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast weighed in on this potential matchup on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire