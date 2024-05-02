How the Boston Celtics canceled Heat culture

The Boston Celtics have canceled Heat culture after beating the Miami Heat 118-84 in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first round series at TD Garden this past Wednesday (May 1) night. With a modicum of revenge for their defeat at the hands of Miami in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics have exposed Heat culture for what it really is: hype.

A very good coach, a few good players and a lot of meh ones playing hard to the point of riding the line of dirty play can make for some scrappy narratives it’s easy to root for. But don’t mistake it for greatness, because as good as it can make mediocre role players look, it won’t help you hang a banner.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast, Alex Goldberg, Cameron Tabatabaie, and Justin Quinn, did their postmortem on the Heat series while looking ahead to the next round. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire