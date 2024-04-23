Boom! Rutgers wrestling lands a commitment from Mason Gibson

Scott Goodale built on the momentum of this past season with a recruiting class that is among the best in the nation. And on Monday afternoon, Rutgers wrestling landed a huge piece with the commitment of Mason Gibson.

Gibson, formerly committed to Penn State, posted on social media that he is committed to Rutgers. He joins the class of 2024 which is shaping up to be a solid group for Rutgers.

Earlier in his recruitment, Gibson was committed to Cornell. Then in June of 2022, he flipped to Penn State.

Two weeks ago, he de-committed from Penn State and now is with Rutgers.

Gibson is No. 13 in the nation at 132 pounds according to Flo Wrestling.

He is an outstanding addition for Rutgers, having competed at a very high level including the national stage.

Last season was a strong bounce-back for Rutgers wrestling as they finished 12-5 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten.

Rutgers placed two All-Americans at the NCAA Tournament as they finished the season No. 14 in the nation.

