Boom! Ohio State gets commitment from four-star cornerback

Ohio State has been cleaning house on the offensive side of the recruiting world in the past week, but now the Buckeyes are getting some good news on the defensive side. Four-star cornerback, Kayin Lee gave a verbal pledge to wear the scarlet and gray in 2023.

Lee hails from the state of Georgia and was at one time committed to play for the home-state Bulldogs. Upon further evaluation, Lee decided to back away from UGA and re-open his recruitment. And that’s when Ohio State made it a priority to land the No. 18 rated cornerback.

Even though Kerry Coombs was the first to reach out to Lee before his dismissal, it didn’t take long for new cornerback coach, Tim Walton to make a connection. The Georgia native liked what he saw and will be heading to Columbus.

Lee’s commitment vaults Ohio State to the head of 247Sports recruiting rankings passing Notre Dame for the top spot. Lee becomes the second cornerback to commit to the Buckeyes joining Dijon Johnson, the No. 11 ranked corner in the nation.

List

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Ohio State football 2023 recruiting class commitment tracker

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.