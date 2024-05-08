Bob Stoops says Rams kept telling Drake Stoops ‘what a great fit he is’ before the draft

One of the highlights of the Rams’ undrafted free agent class this year was Drake Stoops, the former walk-on receiver at Oklahoma. If the name looks familiar, it should. He’s the son of former Sooners head coach Bob Stoops, so football is in his DNA.

Drake Stoops will be battling for a roster spot this summer but the Rams obviously liked him enough to sign him immediately after the draft. According to Bob Stoops, too, they were in consistent communication with the Sooners receiver throughout the pre-draft process.

“I love it, I think it’s a great fit. I love Coach McVay, just watching him. Don’t really personally know him, but always respected and appreciated the way they coach and play design and everything they do. Really solid program and he does a great job. Great quarterback, so yeah, all of it’s really good. Hopefully for Drake, and what they kept telling him for several weeks is just what a great fit he is for them. Fortunately, they called immediately as the draft was ending, so it was positive. No matter where you might eb drafted or not, or free agent or not, you’ve got to go earn it. It’s a competitive environment, but Drake’s excited about it, of course.”

Bob Stoops loves the fit Drake Stoops has found with the Los Angeles Rams. He said today on The Rush. “I love it. I think it’s a great fit.” pic.twitter.com/JT3qt6EDif — The REF (@KREFsports) April 30, 2024

During his time at Oklahoma, Stoops never had more than 400 yards in any of his first five seasons, but he broke out in 2023 with 84 catches for 962 yards and 10 touchdowns. He lacks the speed to win downfield and at 5-foot-10, he’s a smaller receiver, but he’s shifty and runs good routes, which allows him to get open pretty regularly.

The Rams’ receiver room is pretty full, especially after the addition of Jordan Whittington, but Stoops can’t be ruled out as someone with a chance to make the 53-man roster.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire