Bob Myers' exit to spark end of Warriors dynasty, per Brian Windhorst

Windhorst believes Myers' exit will spark end of Dubs dynasty originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bob Myers’ Warriors departure leaves the NBA world wondering what the future holds for Golden State.

As the Warriors approach an already-busy offseason, ESPN’s NBA reporter Brian Windhorst believes the team’s upcoming difficult decisions were the main reason for Myers’ exit and will spark the beginning of the end of the Warriors' iconic dynasty.

“Draymond Green has a contract option out that he can take by the end of June, which there is a large expectation he will do,” Windhorst said on “Get Up” on Wednesday morning. “Then you have [Warriors coach] Steve Kerr entering the final year of his contract. They couldn’t get an extension done with Bob Myers, he ended up being a free agent and left, what about Kerr? And then, Klay Thompson entering the last year of his contract. It is clear that he would like an extension. What do they do there?

“This is the thing, this team is very mature. They are a decade into this run and most importantly, they are outrageously expensive. They are headed for a payroll this year if Draymond Green re-signs to a reasonable number approaching $500 million, and I'm not sure that this is a $500 million team that just finished in sixth place and got knocked out in the second round.

“And Bob Myers is certainly concerned about what those decisions will be going forward and that had to have played a role in his decision to leave the team.”

Myers served as the Warriors general manager and president of basketball operations for 11 years -- making nine playoff appearances, six trips to the NBA Finals and winning four championships.

But at just 48 years old, Windhorst doesn’t believe this exit is Myers retiring from the NBA.

“This is not a retirement, this is him stepping off the stage,” Windhorst added. “But it’s also what it portends for the future because there’s one of four guys who are hugely important to the Warriors’ success who are either at the end of their contracts or have one year left and are under pressure to get an extension done.”

Myers didn't reveal what is next for him while speaking to Bay Area reporters, but he assured that the Warriors will be in good hands.

