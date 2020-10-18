Bob Arum doesn't want to see a judge again after her Teofimo Lopez scorecard, and fans agreed

Jack Baer
Writer
Teofimo Lopez punches Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Conference Center on Oct. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

Teofimo Lopez is the undisputed lightweight champion after stunning Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday, but one scorecard for his win prompted disbelief for many observers, including Top Rank CEO Bob Arum.

The fight was officially scored 116-112 by Tim Cheatham, 117-111 by Steve Weisfield and 119-109 by Julie Lederman. It was the last scorecard that drew questions.

There was little doubt that Lopez deserved the win, but the consensus was that Lomachenko showed enough life in the second half of the fight to keep things competitive going into the 12th round. Lopez finished strongly for the win, but it’s hard to believe that he won 11 out of 12 rounds, as Lederman saw things.

The good news is that, if anything, Lederman erred toward the victor. That wasn’t enough for Arum, though, as he said after the fight that he would advise fighters to request Lederman not be appointed for their fights:

The vast majority of boxing fans, journalists and one welterweight champion seemed to agree with Arum’s assessment.

Boxing fans react to scorecards of Teofimo Lopez’s win

