Bob Arum doesn't want to see a judge again after her Teofimo Lopez scorecard, and fans agreed

Teofimo Lopez punches Vasiliy Lomachenko in their lightweight title bout at MGM Grand Conference Center on Oct. 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images)

Teofimo Lopez is the undisputed lightweight champion after stunning Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday, but one scorecard for his win prompted disbelief for many observers, including Top Rank CEO Bob Arum.

The fight was officially scored 116-112 by Tim Cheatham, 117-111 by Steve Weisfield and 119-109 by Julie Lederman. It was the last scorecard that drew questions.

There was little doubt that Lopez deserved the win, but the consensus was that Lomachenko showed enough life in the second half of the fight to keep things competitive going into the 12th round. Lopez finished strongly for the win, but it’s hard to believe that he won 11 out of 12 rounds, as Lederman saw things.

The good news is that, if anything, Lederman erred toward the victor. That wasn’t enough for Arum, though, as he said after the fight that he would advise fighters to request Lederman not be appointed for their fights:

Arum: Lopez won, 7-5 is way I scored it. I can see 8-4, that’s a possibility. But you can’t score it 11 rounds to 1 and say you watched the fight. Ninth, 10th and 11th weren’t close. I would advise any fighter that I have to ask for the commission not to appoint Julie Lederman — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 18, 2020

The vast majority of boxing fans, journalists and one welterweight champion seemed to agree with Arum’s assessment.

Boxing fans react to scorecards of Teofimo Lopez’s win

119 -109 ooowwweeee that was a good fight but that score was so disrespectful — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 18, 2020

That said, 119-109 is wacky as heck. 116-112 was the best scorecard, IMO. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 18, 2020

Lopez win is for sure fair but one judge had it 119-109? Hmm... #LomaLopez — Oskar Garcia (@oskargarcia) October 18, 2020

119-110 is the dumbest judge in the world — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 18, 2020

Problem with 119-109 is people will look at how insane that is.



But Teofimo Lopez won that fight. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) October 18, 2020

Don't know where she saw 119-109 https://t.co/7gRKpYozdx — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 18, 2020

The scorecards were all over the place, but @TeofimoLopez earned that win! #LomaLopez — Earl K. Sneed (@EarlKSneed) October 18, 2020

I think some of those scorecards were a bit too wide, but Lopez earned it tonight #LomaLopez #LomavsLopez — Bobby Cassidy (@casswriter44) October 18, 2020

119-109! BOXING NEEDS TO FIX ITSELF. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Boxing Kingdom (@BoxingKingdom14) October 18, 2020

Everything >>> fight scores https://t.co/PW8DqPOzic — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 18, 2020

119-109 was a crazy card, but right fighter won. I had it 117-111. Boxing has a new star with @TeofimoLopez. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) October 18, 2020

Julie Lederman's 119-109 card is absolute garbage. There's really no way around that. #LomaLopez — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 18, 2020

That 119-109 by Julie Lederman is unacceptable. What the hell? #LomaLopez — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) October 18, 2020

Julie Lederman with the 119-109 scorecard. Not sure she should be judging another championship fight. Absolutely outrageous. Loma CLEARLY won 8, 9, 10 and 11. https://t.co/9afdJrPywL — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) October 18, 2020

