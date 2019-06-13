Binnington's legendary performance secures Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup

GLORIA! (Getty)

Stanley Cup champions, at last.

The St. Louis Blues went into Boston on Wednesday night and won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Ryan O’Reilly opened the scoring for St. Louis for a fourth straight game, and with it matched a feat last accomplished by Wayne Gretzky, while defensive standout Alex Pietrangelo was responsible for the Blues’ second. Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford completely sealed the victory with third-period tallies. But despite their efforts, Game 7 belonged to Jordan Binnington.

The rookie netminder went legend in Game 7, making 32 saves and improving his record to 9-2 after a loss in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Binnington sparked the Blues’ mid-season resurgence with a 24-5-1 mark down the stretch after taking the reins from Jake Allen in early January. He surpassed that Wednesday by setting the rookie record for wins in a postseason with the 16 required to lift the Stanley Cup.

St. Louis’s first title comes in its return to the Stanley Cup Final after 49 seasons. The franchise made the championship series in three consecutive seasons out of expansion but failed to win a single game in those appearances, losing to Boston in its last bid on Bobby Orr’s iconic overtime winner.

