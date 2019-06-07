Chara's emotional lift wanes; Blues move to within win of Stanley Cup

It was unusually loud inside TD Garden.

Strategically placed on the blue line for the introductions as one of Bruce Cassidy’s starters, Zdeno Chara extracted something special out of the crowd in Boston in the moments that preceded puck drop on Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Together the fans loudly showed their appreciation for the captain, who would compete with a full face shield to protect his fractured jaw, risking much for the betterment of his hockey club.

His presence, coupled with the enormity of Game 5 of the NHL’s championship series, helped fashion the sort of rare atmosphere that actually influences what happens on the ice.

Boston had the advantage. It showed. St. Louis was on the ropes.

Tilting the ice down toward Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, the Bruins blitzed the visitors in the opening period. A total of 17 shots were placed on the goaltender, and 15 scoring chances were manufactured to total the single most in a period by any team in the series.

Without a breakthrough on Binnington in the first 20 minutes, though, the enthusiasm waned and the atmosphere started to suffer. By the time Ryan O’Reilly opened the scoring less than a minute into the second period, the decision to dress Chara began to work against the Bruins.

The uncalled slew-foot that led directly to David Perron’s eventual game-winner in St. Louis’s 2-1 win will undoubtedly remain the storyline in the hours leading into Game 6, but there were other factors contributing to Boston being pushed to the brink.

St. Louis is doing to Boston what it had to Winnipeg, Dallas and certainly San Jose: wearing away the opponent.

Setting aside the emotional impact, the argument could be made that the opposite game-time determination on Matt Grzelcyk, and his continued absence now in the series, was just as important as Chara’s ability to start.

Still without one of their more talented puck-movers after Oskar Sundqvist’s heavy — and ultimately suspension-worthy — hit in Game 1, the lack of assurances around Chara meant that the Bruins had to reach down into the depth chart to dress a seventh defenseman.

Not knowing for sure if Chara could deal with the pain, let alone keep up with the pace that was already proving to be a challenge, only stretched the Bruins even thinner. One of the players most equipped to help prevent the Blues from continuing to assert themselves physically, David Backes, was chosen to come out of the lineup.

Had the Bruins found a breakthrough with that pressure helped in part by Chara’s presence and the fans’ enthusiasm, it could have been a completely different outcome to Game 5.

But because St. Louis survived those moments, and took advantage of a defensive miscue from Chara and partner Charlie McAvoy on the O’Reilly goal, the Blues could settle in and continue to chip away at another opponent. Now they’re one win away from their first Stanley Cup.

Boston has reason to be upset. But the complaints over the “egregious” Tyler Bozak trip on Noel Acciari will only distract from the heart of the matter as the Stanley Cup Final inches toward its conclusion.

The Blues are winning this war of attrition.

