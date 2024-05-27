Blue Jays take on the White Sox after Guerrero's 4-hit game

Toronto Blue Jays (23-29, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-39, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (4-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Nick Nastrini (0-3, 11.91 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -192, White Sox +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the Chicago White Sox after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had four hits on Sunday in a 14-11 loss to the Tigers.

Chicago has a 15-39 record overall and a 10-18 record in home games. The White Sox have a 5-9 record in games decided by one run.

Toronto has a 23-29 record overall and an 11-17 record on the road. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 RBI for the White Sox. Tommy Pham is 13-for-42 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Bo Bichette has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Blue Jays. Daulton Varsho is 7-for-38 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .201 batting average, 5.82 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .260 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Dominic Leone: 15-Day IL (right elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (back), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.