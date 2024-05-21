Blue Jays take on the White Sox after Bichette's 4-hit game

Chicago White Sox (14-34, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-25, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet (4-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -175, White Sox +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Chicago White Sox after Bo Bichette had four hits on Monday in a 9-3 win over the White Sox.

Toronto is 11-11 at home and 21-25 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 5-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago is 14-34 overall and 4-20 on the road. The White Sox have gone 5-9 in games decided by one run.

Tuesday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bichette has nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 RBI for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 12-for-33 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Gavin Sheets has 13 doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 8-for-38 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .250 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

White Sox: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

White Sox: Bryan Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hip), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Drohan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.