Blue Devils win nail-bitter in walk-off fashion

May 23—After an intense rain delay lasting over two hours, Cambridge Springs and Iroquois finally got to their District 10 Class 1A semifinal softball match. After an intense back-and-forth game, the Blue Devils pulled it out after a single from Carly Cunningham ended the game in a 5-4 win.

Cambridge Springs took control of the game early, putting four runs on the board in the first three while limiting Iroquois on offense. However, the Braves offense picked up steam as the game went on, tying the game in the fifth. The Blue Devils had baserunners on, including a situation with two on and no outs. Unfortunately, they weren't able to bring them home.

Iroquois took the lead in the top of the seventh after a double scored a run from second. But, Cambridge never gave up.

"It's our time," said Cambridge Springs head coach Angela Mumford. "Let's get to work and do what we know how to do. All year we've been preaching total team; any given day anyone can step up and today it was Carly Cunningham."

Cunningham came up to bat with two runners on and two outs. An out would've sent Cambridge Springs home, but Cunningham stood in the box and ripped a single to center field to score Morgan Dunton for the game-winning run.

"I was confident," said Cunningham. "I was already 2-for-3, so I was thinking yes, yes, yes I'm going to hit this ball."

Cambridge Springs huddled together after allowing the run in the top of the seventh to give the offense some life going into their potentally last inning of the year. And it paid off big time.

"Just to support each other," said Cunningham. "Just cheer each other on and support each other."

The Blue Devils were led on offense by Cunningham and Triniti Caldwell. Cunningham went 3-for-4 at the plate, knocking in two runs. Caldwell went 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring two runs and batting in one.

After cooling down in the later innings of the game, the offense was able to put pressure on Iroquois' tired defense and pitching staff. That pressure won them the game.

"I mean wow," said Mumford. "That's all I can say is wow. This game had everything. It had pitching, it had hitting, it had defensive plays. You name it, it was in today's game."

Kayla Crawford got the start for Cambridge in the circle. Crawford threw all seven games, striking out 1 and walking one. Crawford allowed nine hits and four earned runs.

Crawford locked down the Braves' offense at the beginning of the game, and rebounded after giving up the runs that eventually tied it. Crawford also hit 200 career strikeouts in the seventh.

"Amazing," said Mumford. "That was her goal to start the season was to have 200 strikeouts. She attained it today and now we're going to go for some more."

With Wednesday's win, Cambridge Springs moves on to face Cochranton in the Class 1A finals. And the Blue Devils have only one thing on their mind: "Revenge tour," said Mumford.

Cambridge Springs and Cochranton will play on Monday, with the time and place still to be announced. The Blue Devils are the first seed, with the Cardinals holding the second seed.

------

Iroquois (4)

(AB-R-H-BI) Randolph 3-1-1-0, Proper 4-1-2-2, Gehrlein-Carpenter 4-0-0-0, Abele 4-1-2-2, Reichart 4-0-0-0, Thomas 3-0-3-1, Yelkovich 3-0-0-0, Lamp 3-0-1-0, Kemp 3-1-0-0. Totals 31-5-9-5.

Cambrige (5)

(AB-R-H-BI) Miller 4-1-1-0, Newell 3-0-0-0, Caldwell 3-2-2-1, Dunton 4-1-2-0, Eaglen 3-1-1-1, Simmons 4-0-1-0, Cunningham 4-0-3-2, Crawford 3-0-0-0, Zilhaver 2-0-0-0. Totals 30-6-10-4.

Iroquois 000 220 1 — 5 9 1

Cambridge 103 000 2 — 6 10 1

BATTING

2B: I — Abele, Proper; C — Simmons, Miller.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) I — Thomas LP 6.2-10-6-4-5-2; C — Crawford WP 7-9-5-4-13-1.

