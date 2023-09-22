Blue-chip prospects fill the visitor’s list for Charlotte game

The Florida Gators had a hefty number of names on last week’s visitor list including some of the best prospects from across the nation. Head coach Billy Napier and Co. pulled the upset and are slowly recruiting their way to the top with 21 commits in 2024.

Florida’s popularity is growing again after the monumental victory last Saturday, so much that a few commits and prospects are making their way to Gainesville for a bout between the Gators and Charlotte 49ers.

Five-stars DJ Pickett (defensive back) and Jeremiah Smith (wide receiver) headline the long list of recruits. Although Smith (class of 2024) committed to Ohio State back in December, he still wants to keep his options open, hence his visit to Gainesville. Pickett on the other hand is uncommitted but is one of the top recruits in the 2025 class, ranking at No. 10.

Four-star wide receiver Dallas Wilson will also be in attendance on Saturday night. Wilson is committed to the Oregon Ducks but, according to Swamp247, Florida coaches Billy Gonzales and David Doeker are going all in to flip Wilson. Wilson is the No. 5 wideout in the nation.

Dodge County (Georgia) linebacker Darrell Johnson is making his third visit to Florida this year. The 2025 graduate received an offer from Napier when Johnson worked out in the summer football camp.

Four-star linebacker Adarius Hayes and Nasir Johnson are both making a comeback after their visit during Tennessee weekend. Hayes is ranked No. 7 among the nation’s linebackers while Johnson is the No. 26 defensive lineman.

The Florida Gators will look to impress the recruits on Saturday night against the Charlotte 49ers with the fans wearing all orange (the “orange-out” is what Napier is expecting, at least). The game will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and stream on SEC Network+.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire