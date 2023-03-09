Blue-chip defensive lineman sets spring visit dates, includes Florida

College football’s recruiting season is back in full swing and one blue-chip defensive lineman prospect is making the most of his spring schedule.

Kamarion Franklin, a four-star recruit out of Lake Cormorant (Mississippi) in the 2024 class, recently divulged his spring itinerary to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, including a stop in Gainesville to get a gander at what Billy Napier has brewing in the Swamp. Florida’s date with the promising young athlete is currently set for April 1 and 2.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 260-pound high school junior also has plans to visit the Auburn Tigers on March 13 and 14, followed up by a stop with the South Carolina Gamecocks from March 17 to 19, and then a journey to south Florida to see the Miami Hurricanes on March 25 and 26. After the stop with the Gators, he plans on heading north to check in with the Ohio State Buckeyes from April 14 to 16.

The coveted defensive lineman already paid a visit to the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Tennessee Volunteers and Miami in January.

Franklin is ranked No. 37 overall and No. 5 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking also has him at Nos. 37 and 5, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Ole Miss out front for his recruitment with a 22.4% chance of landing him, followed by Tennessee, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide with 19.6%, 16.8% and 10.6% chances of luring the coveted young athlete, respectively.

More Football!

Dooley's Dozen: 12 Gator greats who failed to earn paver recognition Gators losing key defensive analyst to Western Kentucky Gators planning next meeting with this in-state 4-star EDGE Florida heading into spring with new roster and better foundation Take a look at Sports Illustrated's predicted pairings for expanded SEC play

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire