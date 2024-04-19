Blossoms power past Medford

Apr. 18—The Awesome Blossoms found their swing as they rattled off nine hits to win their sixth straight game when they topped Medford (1-3 overall) 11-1 in six innings in Medford Thursday.

Anna Haberman and Rachel Winzenburg each drove in two runs for BP (6-0 overall).

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Lembke, 2-for-4, RBI, 3 R, double; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R, double; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R, double; Lily Schammel, 0-for-4, R; Layla Lembke, 2-for-3, RBI, R, double; Anna Haberman, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs