Blossoms power past Medford

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
·1 min read

Apr. 18—The Awesome Blossoms found their swing as they rattled off nine hits to win their sixth straight game when they topped Medford (1-3 overall) 11-1 in six innings in Medford Thursday.

Anna Haberman and Rachel Winzenburg each drove in two runs for BP (6-0 overall).

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (W) 6 IP, 3 H, 3 BB, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K

BP hitting: Lembke, 2-for-4, RBI, 3 R, double; Rachel Winzenburg, 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R, double; Shawntee Snyder, 2-for-3, RBI, 2 R, double; Lily Schammel, 0-for-4, R; Layla Lembke, 2-for-3, RBI, R, double; Anna Haberman, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs