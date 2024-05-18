Blake Snell on his strong rehab start with Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, ready to return to Giants

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell talks with reporters following Friday night’s dazzling debut with the River Cats, where he helped Triple-A Sacramento defeat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club 5-1.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner talks about building off of last week’s rehab start with San Jose, how he’s feeling coming off of a left adductor strain, the injury bug biting San Francisco, looking forward to returning to the big leagues and Sutter Health Park as a home for Major League Baseball games next season.

A look at tonight's stellar rehab outing from Giants starting pitcher Blake Snell, who struck out 10 batters and didn't allow a hit during his five shutout innings with Triple-A Sacramento. #SFGiants @snellzilla4 pic.twitter.com/pYDSJvkOlM — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) May 18, 2024

Snell, 31, tossed five scoreless innings on Friday night without allowing a hit. He struck out 10 batters, walked one, a hit batter in the first inning and he threw a wild pitch after getting his signs crossed up with River Cats catcher Jakson Reetz.

Snell’s impressive outing consisted of 60 pitches, 41 of them for strikes, before he left the game in the fifth inning to throw 15 more pitches in Sacramento’s bullpen.

“I’m anxious to get back to the big leagues, but be myself and to be able to help the team out, “Snell said after Friday’s outing. “Early on, I didn’t help the team at all. Didn’t help myself at all. Being able to feel strong, confident and make the pitches I know I can make, I’m really excited about that.”

After signing with the Giants late into Spring Training, Snell is looking to overcome his poor outings with San Francisco before going down with the adductor injury. He went 0-3 in those starts with a dubious 11.57 ERA, allowing 15 runs over 11.2 innings pitched, giving up 18 hits, and recording 12 strikeouts to five walks.

In what figures to be his last test before returning to the Giants, Snell said that he’ll be talking to the organization over the weekend to assess his progress, but he hopes his next start will be with San Francisco.

“We’ll get back tomorrow and talk, and see where to go from there,” Snell said.

