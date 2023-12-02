BKFC free fight: Mike Perry breaks Luke Rockhold’s teeth, batters him into retirement

Luke Rockhold got a rude awakening in his bareknuckle boxing debut, courtesy of Mike Perry.

This past April, the former UFC middleweight champion debuted in bareknuckle boxing against Perry, a fellow UFC veteran, in the main event of BKFC 41 in Colorado. Although Rockhold had a size advantage on Perry, he had was battered by Perry’s punches, got his teeth broken in the process, and decided he had enough.

Perry won by TKO due to retirement in the second round of their contest.

Perry returns to the ring Saturday against former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez in the main event of BKFC 56. The event takes place at Maverik Center in Salt Lake City. The pay-per-view streams on the BKFC app and other streaming platforms.

