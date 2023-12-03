BKFC 56 results: Mike Perry crowned ‘King of Violence’ after Eddie Alvarez corner stoppage, calls out Conor McGregor

Former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez might be “The Underground King,” but he’s no “King of Violence.” That title belongs to Mike Perry.

Perry proved his mettle in Saturday night’s BKFC 56 headliner as he took Alvarez’s punches like they were no big deal while delivering shot after shot to Alvarez, whose corner stopped the fight after the second round.

It was a fast-paced, brutal four minutes of action between Perry and Alvarez. After Round 2 ended, Alvarez had a heart-to-heart conversation with his cornermen and appeared to say he couldn’t see out of his swollen left eye. Without the doctor examining him, Alvarez’s corner decided that was enough.

Alvarez might’ve been discouraged by how the fight unfolded. He hit Perry with everything he had, which didn’t seem to faze the new “King of Violence.” Perry said in the buildup to BKFC 56 that he would march forward and put it on Alvarez, which is exactly what he did.

“I work on the head movement and sh*t, but the last fight went so easily, I just wanted to have a battle, so I let him get some shots off,” Perry said. … “Who owns combat sports now? The ‘King of Violence’ Platinum Mike Perry!”

Mike Perry IS YOUR KING OF VIOLENCE🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gymTOcCt8 — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) December 3, 2023

Perry is now 4-0 in BKFC after wins over Julian Lane, Michael Page, Luke Rockhold, and now Alvarez. Since leaving the UFC in 2021, Perry has emerged as the face of BKFC.

Afterward, he called out the biggest name in the UFC to meet him inside the circle.

“Conor McGregor would be a great matchup,” Perry said. “I just beat somebody he fought for a world title. Who’s bigger than that, though? There’s nobody bigger than Conor McGregor except me?”

Perry and McGregor held a faceoff back in April after he finished Rockhold. BKFC president David Feldman has said it would be a “dream” if McGregor had a BKFC fight.

Who better for him to meet than the new “King of Violence”?

