Bjelica: No talks with Union about contract termination in summer

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica stands in the stadium before the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and 1. FC Union Berlin at WWK-Arena. Report: Union and coach Bjelica to part ways in summer. Tom Weller/dpa

Union Berlin coach Nenad Bjelica said that there have been no talks with the club about ending his contract after a report said that he would be dismissed in summer.

"We haven't discussed this matter at all. I can't control what's reported. I can only control how I prepare my team," Bjelica said in a news conference on Friday.

The Kicker sports magazine reported on Wednesday that Union and Bjelica were to part ways at the end of the season.

The Croatian, who reportedly has a contract until 2025, took over from club icon Urs Fischer in November and led Union out of the bottom of the Bundesliga table.

However, with three games left this season and after just one win from the last nine games, the Berlin club is once again under serious threat of relegation.

Bjelica said he still feels supported by the club and that the report doesn't affect him.

"I've been a coach for almost 17 years. I've had a few situations in my career that weren't easy. I can handle stressful situations well," he said.

"I know where my focus is and that's on the match against Bochum," he said ahead of Sunday's game against the direct opponents in the fight against relegation.