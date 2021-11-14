Bismack Biyombo headed to Baskonia?

Reuters

ADEN (Reuters) -Yemen's warring sides clashed south of the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah late on Saturday, after Iranian-backed Houthi fighters moved into territory ceded by forces allied to a Saudi-led coalition, military sources and witnesses said. Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates had on Friday announced they were redeploying from around Yemen's main port in the west, a move which a U.N. monitoring mission and the government said they had no advance notice of. The Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis, who hold Hodeidah city, had in 2018 agreed a United Nations-sponsored pact for a truce in Hodeidah that largely held and a troop withdrawal by both sides, stalled since 2019.