Birnbaum back at practice, full participant all week

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Good news for D.C. United fans this week, a captain Steven Birnbaum returned to practice this week for the first time since injuring his knee back in February during preseason.

“It’s hard to put into words,” said head coach Troy Lesesne. “It’s like a new signee a few months into the season. I’m really happy to have him back, and now it’s our job to keep him in the team.”

The defender was limited at practice a week ago, which is what allowed him to sit on the bench during the team’s 2-1 win vs. Seattle at home on Saturday. Now, Birnbaum has been a full participant all week long at practice, which has been big for not just himself, but for team morale as well.

“Steve is so important for the team,” said forward Christian Benteke. “It’s good for him that he’s back, and I’m sure he will do anything to get back on the pitch.”

It’s highly unlikely that Birnbaum will make an appearance in Saturday’s match vs. Philadelphia, but rest assured, the captain will be on the bench once again for the black and red as they look to win their second match in a row at Audi Field.

