Billy Jones: The trusted operations manager behind Pete Car Pro Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On the professional side of rodeo, every successful event requires strategic planning and execution behind the scenes. At Pete Car Pro Rodeo, one man stands out as the key player of operations: Billy Jones. With a long tenure as operations manager, Jones embodies the dedication and expertise necessary to ensure rodeo runs smoothly.

For Jones, working with Pete Car Rodeo isn’t just a job- it’s a perfect fit. He emphasizes the trust placed in him by Pete Car himself stating, “He just trusts us to do what we know is right.”

This trust extends to Jones’ decision-making process, where he values the opportunity to run ideas by Car, even if he already knows the answer, out of respect for their shared commitment to excellence.

Jones wears many hats in his role, overseeing critical tasks such as coordinating the movement of stock in and out of the arena each night and setting up the draw essential part of ensuring fair competition. Beyond the rodeo grounds, Jones is deeply involved in raising and training colts. Off the clock, he manages the operation of his ranch alongside his two sons, who handle everything from cutting and bailing hay to maintaining the ranch’s day-to-day activities.

Currently, as Jones gears up for the next stock show in Fort Worth, his passion, dedication, and expertise continue to underscore his role as an essential within the rodeo community. As a trusted figure both on and off the arena floor, Billy Jones epitomizes the spirit of professionalism and commitment that defines the world of rodeo.

