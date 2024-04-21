Billy Horschel returns to winner’s circle after claiming 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship

Kevin Tway hasn’t won since the 2018 Safeway Open. Wesley Bryan’s last win was the 2017 RBC Heritage. For Charley Hoffman, it’s been since the 2016 Valero Texas Open.

They’re all going to have to keep waiting, however, after Billy Horschel pulled away late to claim the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship, the second opposite-field tournament of the season.

Horschel closed with a bogey-free 9-under 63, his scorecard featuring an eagle and seven birdies, including four in a row on Nos. 2 through 5. He finished a couple holes ahead of the final groups, but didn’t have to wait long to see his four-day total of 23-under 265 prove to be more than enough for his eighth career win.

It’s been less than two years since his last victory, the 2022 Memorial, and he does have a pair of top-10s in 2024, but he failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs last season and has seen his world ranking plunge to 84th. He was one of two FedEx Cup champions in the field in the Dominican Republic.

Wesley Bryan, bidding to become the second sponsor exemption to win this season, shot a final-round 68 and finished 21 under to nab solo second. Tway was solo third at 19 under. Hoffman and Justin Lower tied for fourth at 18 under.

The Corales Golf Course is a par 72 that measures 7,670 yards, making it one of the longest courses on the PGA Tour in 2024. The Tom Fazio-design opened in 2010. Wind is almost always an issue and the layout boasts six oceanside holes. The closing three-hole stretch is called the “Devil’s Elbow.”

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek