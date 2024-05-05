Check out the field for the inaugural 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic

The Myrtle Beach Classic, a new event on the PGA Tour’s schedule, debuts at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

It’s the third of five opposite field, or “additional” events, as the PGA Tour officially calls them, on the 2024 schedule. The main event on Tour this week is the limited-field Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Billy Horschel is on the original Myrtle Beach Classic field list, announced last Friday. He won the last opposite-field event two weeks in the Dominican Republic. There are currently 38 PGA Tour winners in the tournament, including Erik van Rooyen and Brandt Snedeker.

The Dunes Club previously hosted the PGA Tour Champions season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship from 1994 to 1999. It was also the host venue for PGA Tour Q-School Finals in 1973, when Ben Crenshaw took medalist honors.

