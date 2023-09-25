Bills Wire Week 3 Player of the Game: Terrel Bernard

The Buffalo Bills’ third game of the 2023 NFL season extended the Bills’ win streak with a blowout win against the Washington Commanders.

Buffalo won 37-3 in a game which they were the superior team on every side of the ball: offense, defense, and special teams.

Many players on offense and defense were in the running for this week’s player of the game, and all of them would certainly be there on merit. We are awarding the Player of the Game Award in Week 3 to linebacker Terrel Bernard, who had seven tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery, and an interception:

The Bills defense, overall, was phenomenal, pressuring Washington quarterback Sam Howell on 27 of 39 dropbacks to generate four interceptions and 9 sacks. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, that is the second-highest pressure rate in a game since 2014.

Bernard was a presence across both quarterback pressure and backfield coverage. He is quickly becoming another name on the Bills defense for teams around the NFL to fear. Week 2 Player of the Game Josh Allen celebrated with Bernard, probably happier that they are teammates instead of opponents.

Buffalo return home to play against the division-leading Miami Dolphins next week on Sunday at 1 p.m.

