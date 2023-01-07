Bills vs. Patriots: 3 key matchups in Week 18

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots in their upcoming Week 18 game.

Even with it being an AFC East showdown, it will still be the games, within the game, that will make all the difference.

Here are three key matchups to watch during Sunday’s Bills-Patriots meeting:

OL Spencer Brown vs. DE Matthew Judon

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to outrun New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) . (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

With so much on the line for the Patriots (8-8), aka a playoff berth, they are going to come to Buffalo (12-3) ready to play in Week 18.

The Pats don’t sport a high-profile team anymore, but if there’s one name that can break it open, it’s Judon. In fact, he’s done so in the past against the Bills.

Judon has 2.5 sacks, six QB hits, two tackles for loss, a forced and recovered fumble in his last four games against Buffalo. Including two playoff games since 2020, add another sack and forced fumble to those totals.

Not to mention, Judon has 15.5 sacks on the season, good for third-most in the NFL. That’s within distance of the league-leading 17.5 total.

Per Pro Football Focus, Brown is the 75th best tackle in the NFL this year out of 80 qualifying. Expect the Pats to want to get Judon lined up against that.

WR Gabe Davis vs. CB Jalen Mills

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Davis hasn’t had a consistent 2022. If there’s one guy that could use a heating up heading into the postseason, it’s him.

And he has a good opportunity to do just that.

In a perfect world for the Pats, Mills will guard him. He has not played since Week 12 (groin), however, Mills has returned to practice this week.

Although, Mills isn’t exactly what most would consider a “best-case scenario.” He has struggled mightily this year, grading as PFF’s 119th best cornerback out of 123 qualifying ones. Ouch.

Regardless, a good matchup for Davis likely awaits.

LB Tremaine Edmunds vs. Rhamondre Stevenson

Story continues

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Stevenson has been the lead back for the Patriots throughout most of 2022. Buffalo might not realize that because when the Bills beat the Pats 24-10 in Week 13, New England’s rushing attack was quickly eliminated due to the score.

In an ideal world, that same thing might happen again if the Bills can score on their first three drives of the game. But since the Patriots have plenty to play for as well, Buffalo shouldn’t count on it.

The Bills defense has to scheme up ways to keep Stevenson out of the game. Edmunds will be part of that.

In recent memory, New England has hung with Buffalo, or beaten them, when their rushing attack gets rolling.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire