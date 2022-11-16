Bills vs. Browns: Wednesday injury report

Breaking News:

Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Cleveland Browns (3-6)

Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Did not practice

  • S D’Anthony Bell (concussion)

  • OL Michael Dunn (back)

  • TE David Njoku (ankle)

Limited participation

  • OL Ethan Pocic (ankle)

  • OL Wyatt Tell (calf)

Full practice

  • OL Jack Conklin (foot)

  • LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Notes: Teller left the Browns’ last game due to his injury. … Njoku was inactive.

Buffalo Bills (6-3)

(USAT photo)

Did not practice

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)

  • FB Reggie Gilliam (illness)

  • WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)

  • CB Cam Lewis (forearm/illness)

  • LB Matt Milano (illness)

  • DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)

  • DT Jordan Phillips (illness)

  • DT Tim Settle (illness)

Limited participation

  • QB Josh Allen (elbow)

  • OL Rodger Saffold (shoulder)

  • S Jordan Poyer (elbow)

  • CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)

Full practice

  • N/A

Notes: Edmunds left the Bills’ last game due to injury. … Poyer did not practice all last week and did not play. … Rousseau missed the Bills’ last game and was considered “week-to-week.”

