Bills vs. Browns: Wednesday injury report
Here are the first full injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns ahead of their Week 10 matchup at Highmark Stadium:
Cleveland Browns (3-6)
Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Did not practice
S D’Anthony Bell (concussion)
OL Michael Dunn (back)
TE David Njoku (ankle)
Limited participation
OL Ethan Pocic (ankle)
OL Wyatt Tell (calf)
Full practice
OL Jack Conklin (foot)
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Notes: Teller left the Browns’ last game due to his injury. … Njoku was inactive.
Buffalo Bills (6-3)
(USAT photo)
Did not practice
LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin)
FB Reggie Gilliam (illness)
WR Jake Kumerow (ankle)
CB Cam Lewis (forearm/illness)
LB Matt Milano (illness)
DE Greg Rousseau (ankle)
DT Jordan Phillips (illness)
DT Tim Settle (illness)
Limited participation
QB Josh Allen (elbow)
OL Rodger Saffold (shoulder)
S Jordan Poyer (elbow)
CB Kaiir Elam (ankle)
Full practice
N/A
Notes: Edmunds left the Bills’ last game due to injury. … Poyer did not practice all last week and did not play. … Rousseau missed the Bills’ last game and was considered “week-to-week.”