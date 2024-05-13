Bills’ UDFA Frank Gore Jr. confident after 2024 NFL draft

Frank Gore Jr. might have been one of the most-motivated players at the Buffalo Bills’ 2024 rookie minicamp.

Gore, who saw his father play for the Bills during his career, signed in Buffalo after the 2024 NFL draft. The Southern Miss. product was not selected by any team.

After officially joining the Bills, Gore Sr. was excited the Bills came calling.

“We’re good. We’re going to Buffalo man to do our thing,” Gore Sr. told CBS Sports. “All the scouts were like you can tell that’s my son. I [explicit] with (Brandon) Beane. He’s the real deal.”

That same type of confidence can be found in the younger Gore.

After going undrafted, Gore said at rookie minicamp he did not believe that was just.

“It pushed me a lot,” Gore said of going undrafted. “I feel like there’s no way 257 people were better than me in this draft.”

