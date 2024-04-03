Bills are trading Stefon Diggs to Texans in swap of draft picks

The Buffalo Bills are making a huge trade ahead of the 2024 NFL draft. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, they’re finalizing a trade that will send Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans in exchange for draft-pick compensation.

Schefter reports that in addition to Diggs, the Bills will send the Texans a 2025 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick. In return, the Bills will receive a second-rounder in the 2025 draft.

Diggs, 30, has been with the Bills since 2020 and has been selected as a Pro Bowler in each of his four seasons in Buffalo – including a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020, when he led the NFL with 127 catches and 1,535 yards.

The Bills’ wide receiver room is looking much different now than it did in 2023. Diggs is being traded to the Texans and Gabe Davis signed with the Jaguars in free agency, leaving Josh Allen without his top two receivers.

Buffalo did add Curtis Samuel this offseason, but this trade makes wideout a much higher priority in the upcoming draft. It will also thrust tight end Dalton Kincaid into a more prominent role after a solid rookie season in 2023.

